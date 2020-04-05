DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 307601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $419,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DP Aircraft I Company Profile (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Aircraft I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Aircraft I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.