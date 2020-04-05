Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

