Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

