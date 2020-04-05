DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 500 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

