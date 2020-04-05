DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.