DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys New Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

