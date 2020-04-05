DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MXIM. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,760 shares of company stock worth $1,066,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.