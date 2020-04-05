DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $306,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,699,000 after buying an additional 674,741 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 580,867 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 433,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 470,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

