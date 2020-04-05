DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of Mallinckrodt worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

