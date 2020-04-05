DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 157.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

