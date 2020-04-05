e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 373306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.45 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 17.56 and a quick ratio of 16.99.

e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (0.87) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

e-Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

