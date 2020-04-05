Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.80

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 325976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

