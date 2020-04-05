Elanco Animal Health to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Investment analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.