Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EA stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.