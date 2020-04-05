ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. ElringKlinger presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €4.05 ($4.71).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 opened at €4.04 ($4.70) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.38 and a 200-day moving average of €6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.97 million and a P/E ratio of -56.11. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.