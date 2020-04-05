Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Empire Industries Ltd. (CVE:EIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 30500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Empire Industries Company Profile (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

