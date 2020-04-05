Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.26

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 188422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Get Envestnet alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $669,409.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,038,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,541,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.