EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.00

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.71), with a volume of 36780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.62).

The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.42. The company has a quick ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

In other EPE Special Opportunities news, insider Clive L. Spears acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55).

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

