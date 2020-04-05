Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 488,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 780,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

