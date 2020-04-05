First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Financial Comparison

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Horizon National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and First Horizon National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 2.21 $80.36 million $2.55 9.02 First Horizon National $2.28 billion 0.98 $440.91 million $1.66 4.33

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Bank and First Horizon National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Horizon National 0 0 8 0 3.00

National Bank presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. First Horizon National has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 124.58%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than National Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and First Horizon National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 24.70% 10.83% 1.37% First Horizon National 19.35% 10.94% 1.25%

Volatility & Risk

National Bank has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon National has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

