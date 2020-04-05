Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Burlington Stores worth $58,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,428,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

NYSE BURL opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.