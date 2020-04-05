Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $75,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

