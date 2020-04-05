Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $70,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMTC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

