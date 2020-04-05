Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 271,608 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 271,608 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.60% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $71,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,453,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 177,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.