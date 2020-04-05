Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.08

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 8143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $44,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $43,557,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 577,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 491,638 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $20,715,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

