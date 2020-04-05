Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,145. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $41.22 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.