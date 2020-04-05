Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $247,638,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

