Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 177,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 709,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

