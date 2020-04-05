Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 293 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,230,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $207,366,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Splunk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, First Analysis cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,193 shares of company stock worth $11,310,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

