Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 46260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

