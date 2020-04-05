FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Issued By Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

Shares of CCA opened at C$94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$85.78 and a 1-year high of C$120.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.80.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

