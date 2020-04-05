FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TMAC Resources Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for TMAC Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMR. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian dropped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.62.

TSE:TMR opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of $52.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.85. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

