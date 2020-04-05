FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issued By William Blair

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtusa in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtusa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.