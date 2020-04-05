FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHCT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.26 million, a P/E ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

