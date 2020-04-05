FY2020 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Covetrus in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

CVET stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $829.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 262,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,064,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

