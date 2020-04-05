FY2020 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $9.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $161.30. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.