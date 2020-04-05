FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denbury Resources Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.93.

NYSE DNR opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $115.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

