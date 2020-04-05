FY2020 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.35). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYOV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

MYOV opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,498,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 193,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,514,900 shares of company stock worth $11,485,556. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

