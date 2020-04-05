FY2020 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$31.77.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

