FY2020 EPS Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PAHC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

