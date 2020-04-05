G.Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.