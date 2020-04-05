G.Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

