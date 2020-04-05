G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71. The stock has a market cap of $386.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 702.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

