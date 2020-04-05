Gattaca (LON:GATC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.40

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.38), with a volume of 53261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.90 ($0.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.61.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

