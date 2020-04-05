GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.22

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 10362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCP. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 418,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.