Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,133 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $26.20 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

