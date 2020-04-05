Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.