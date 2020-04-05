Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $68,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 983,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 860,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 857,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

