Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.76 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $68,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.