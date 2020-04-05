Geode Capital Management LLC Has $75.38 Million Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $75,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after acquiring an additional 510,423 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,206,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

